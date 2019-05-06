Home Entertainment English

Starbucks cameo in Game of Thrones? Twitterati have a field day over misplaced coffee cup

Fans said the takeaway cup had no business to be in the epic fantasy show, set in a fictitious medieval era

Screenshot of the scene from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It was a takeaway coffee cup placed on Daenerys Targaryen's table that created a stir and woke up fans during an otherwise dull episode of "Game of Thrones".

"GoT" followers flooded the social media after watching "The Last of the Starks", the fourth chapter of the show's final season, when they saw a misplaced takeaway cup in a celebratory scene when the heroes gathered to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell.

At almost four chapters down and two more to go, the show's regular viewers were probably off snoozing when some of them caught a break as a cup found its way in the cold Winterfell.

Fans said the takeaway cup had no business to be in the epic fantasy show, set in a fictitious medieval era, where the characters are shown drinking wine from silver goblets and ale from mammoth's horn.

Many went on Twitter to solve the curious case of the takeaway cup. Some said it was proof that even the Dragon Queen is living on coffee to claim the coveted Iron Throne.

"Even the Mother of Dragons needs a good coffee if she is to take back the Iron Throne," a user wrote.

One of them even went on to suggest a popular coffee chain was the sponsor for the show.

 

Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen Starbucks

