Tovino Thomas’ 'And the Oscar Goes To' to arrive in June

The director’s last film, Pathemaari, starring Mammootty, won the National Award for Best Feature film.
Tovino’s next immediate release is Virus, which is based on the Nipah outbreak.

Published: 06th May 2019

Tovino Thomas’ upcoming release, And the Oscar Goes To, has been scheduled to release  next month. 
The film, helmed by Salim Ahamed (Pathemari, Adaminte Makan Abu), is about a struggling first-time filmmaker played by Tovino. 

There are two female leads in the film, played by Anu Sithara and an international newcomer, respectively. Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu,  Salim Kumar, and Appani Sarath are some of the names that feature in the supporting cast. 

The film was shot in several locations around the globe including Los Angeles, Canada, Chennai, and Kochi. 

Salim made his directorial debut with Adaminte Makante Abu, which won four National Awards and four State awards. 

The director’s last film, Pathemaari, starring Mammootty, won the National Award for Best Feature film.
Tovino’s next immediate release is Virus, which is based on the Nipah outbreak.

