Avengers: Endgame crosses USD 2 billion globally, becomes second highest grosser of all time

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has stormed past the $2 billion mark in its second weekend, obliterating the record for the fastest film to reach that milestone. It is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing Titanic in just 11 days. Case in point, Avatar, the previous record holder for quickest film to make $2 billion, took 47 days to reach that mark.

With this, Avengers: Endgame has become only the fifth film to ever cross the $2 billion in ticket sales. The other four are Avatar ($2.78 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion), and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion).

The split of the $2 billion is $620 million at the domestic box office (ninth biggest title ever in North America) and $1.56 billion overseas, with $575 million of that coming from China.

In India, the 22nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe released on April 26 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu across 2,845 screens. It has become the first Hollywood film to mint Rs 300 crores in India. According to a statement, the film has collected a whopping Rs 372.56 crore (gross box office collection) and Rs 312.95 crore (net box office collection) in just 10 days.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “’Avengers: Endgame’ continues to sparkle. Rakes in big numbers on (second) Saturday and Sunday. Adds Rs 50 crore plus in second weekend, which is remarkable.”

The `300 crore club in India currently has PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Padmaavat and Sanju. Above this, in the Rs 500 crore club is Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

Avengers: Endgame, the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial, picks up right where Avengers: Infinity War ended. The superhero blockbuster stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man amongst a star-studded ensemble cast.