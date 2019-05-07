Home Entertainment English

Riz Ahmed shares account of racism his brother faced in Australia

"The Night Of" star captioned the tweet, saying my brother is a psychiatrist writing on mental health, music, racism landed in Australia and this is what happens to him.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:12 PM

Riz Ahmed | AP

Riz Ahmed (File| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Actor Riz Ahmed on Tuesday shared an account highlighting the racism his brother faced on a recent trip to Australia.

Riz retweeted Kamran's post which read, "Man behind me: Hurry up! We can't wait all day.

Me (going fast as others): I can't go faster, learn some manners.

"Man: I'm an English gentleman, we invented manners.

Me: I'm English too, that's got.

Man (sarcastic): Really? #racism rears its ugly head again."

"The Night Of" star captioned the tweet, saying "My brother is a psychiatrist writing on mental health, music, racism landed in Australia and this is what happens to him. Just another example of #everydayracism." 

