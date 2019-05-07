Riz Ahmed shares account of racism his brother faced in Australia
"The Night Of" star captioned the tweet, saying my brother is a psychiatrist writing on mental health, music, racism landed in Australia and this is what happens to him.
Published: 07th May 2019
LONDON: Actor Riz Ahmed on Tuesday shared an account highlighting the racism his brother faced on a recent trip to Australia.
Riz retweeted Kamran's post which read, "Man behind me: Hurry up! We can't wait all day.
Me (going fast as others): I can't go faster, learn some manners.
"Man: I'm an English gentleman, we invented manners.
Me: I'm English too, that's got.
Man (sarcastic): Really? #racism rears its ugly head again."
