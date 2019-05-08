Avatar 2 release date pushed to December 2021

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Avatar' fans will have to wait a little longer for the release of its sequel as the release date of the upcoming film has been postponed.

The long-awaited 'Avatar 2' will now release hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, instead of December 18, 2020, reported Variety.

The move also means that 'Avatar 3' will now release on December 22, 2023, rather than on December 17, 2021, 'Avatar 4' will open on December 19, 2025, instead of December 2024 and 'Avatar 5' will release on December 17, 2027.

The upcoming sequel is being directed by James Cameron and will introduce seven young cast members who will take a trip to Pandora.

The news comes as a part of a larger shift in release dates announced by Walt Disney Studios. The entertainment company is moving around the debuts of various films it inherited after buying the bulk of 21st Century Fox's film and television assets in a mega-merger.

Disney also announced that there will be a trio of untitled 'Star Wars' films. These will hit the big screens after 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' brings the Skywalker spinoff saga to a close this December.

The first of the new three films will release on December 16, 2022. There will be two other follow-ups that will premiere in the Christmas corridor on December 20, 2024, and December 18, 2026. (ANI)