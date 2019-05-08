Home Entertainment English

Chris Evans informed Anthony Mackie about Falcon taking over Captain America's mantle

Evans and Mackie first worked together as Cap/ Steve Rogers and Falcon in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", which was also directed by "Endgame" filmmakers The Russo Brothers.

Published: 08th May 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Evans as Captain America. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: There were perhaps no dry eyes in the cinema halls when the viewers watched an old Captain America handing over his shield to Falcon in the climax-nearing "Avengers: Endgame" and Anthony Mackie has revealed it was Chris Evans who broke the ending to him before they started shooting.

Evans and Mackie first worked together as Cap/ Steve Rogers and Falcon in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier", which was also directed by "Endgame" filmmakers The Russo Brothers.

The actor said he hadn't read the script and got to know about the big shift from the man himself.

"We were at his (Evans) house and he goes, 'You excited?' And I go, 'What are you talking about?' and he goes, 'You don't know?' He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script," Mackie told IMDb.

He admitted he was overwhelmed after reading the climax.

WATCH AVENGERS ENDGAME TRAILER:

"We cried. We drank. We laughed. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening.

"We're catching Steve at the end of the life he wanted to live. He found that happiness that Tony (Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr) was telling him about," Mackie said of Rogers getting to spend his life with true love Peggy Carter.

The transfer of the shield to Falcon sends a powerful message about inclusion and empowerment and Mackie said filming the scene was a cathartic experience.

READ AVENGERS: ENDGAME REVIEW HERE

"It means a lot to me for my sons to see Captain America as a black dude and for me to be that dude to my sons. So that moment was not just, 'Hey, we're acting.

' It was more of a thing. And then they cut and I cried. And Chris cried. And the Russos cried. And everyone cried. It was an emotional day," he said.

Mackie is set to co-star with Sebastian Stan in a Disney+ series called "Falcon & Winter Soldier".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avengers: Endgame Avengers Endgame Captain America: The Winter Soldier Chris Evans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JeM chief Masood Azhar (Express Ilustrations)
Has Masood Azhar's global terrorist tag come with a heavy price tag for India?
'Banned' Sadhvi Pragya sings bhajans as rival Digvijaya campaigns before polls in Bhopal
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp