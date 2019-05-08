Home Entertainment English

HBO removes takeaway coffee cup from 'Game of Thrones' after online tizzy

The humble cup on Daenerys Targaryen's table created a stir and helped the fans smell some caffeine during an otherwise dull 'The Last of the Starks' chapter.

Published: 08th May 2019

Daenerys with the Starbucks cup. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The much-talked about misplaced takeaway coffee cup in "Game of Thrones" has now been dumped by HBO a day after the latest episode of the series premiered.

Social media brewed some of the funniest and snarkiest comments, and like a good sport the studio also participated in the meme fest, saying Daenerys had "ordered an herbal tea", but was delivered a latte by mistake.

But on Tuesday, the studio quietly erased the cup, the bringer of embarrassment and ire to the series which is already struggling to keep its fans happy as they near the end.

In an under-the-radar move, the cup was removed from the shot on HBO Go (and, presumably, other streaming platforms as well) sometime overnight.

The cup, which was assumed to be from Starbucks, actually came from the production's craft services, The Wall Street Journal confirmed.

The coffee chain, that got a free endorsement thanks to the gaffe on the popular fantasy series, also took the opportunity to promote its Dragon Drink, a pink tropical-inspired blend of sweet mango and dragon fruit flavours.

"TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink," the brand tweeted when the hashtag #Starkbucks started trending on Twitter after the episode aired.

However, streaming service Hotstar in India, is still carrying the shot with the infamous cup, which is visible for full three seconds.

