Pedro Pascal talks about parallels between 'Star Wars' and 'Game of Thrones'

The 44-year-old actor became a known face in Hollywood after he played Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of "Game of Thrones" in 2014.

GOT and Star Wars. (File Photo)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Pedro Pascal believes that both HBO's epic fantasy show "Game of Thrones" and the "Star Wars" franchise share a similarity -- they both have excelled at creating their own cinematic universes.

He will be next playing the lead in the "Star Wars" franchise upcoming Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian".

The spin-off show, which hails from Jon Favreau, will bow out later this year.

WATCH GOT SEASON 8 TRAILER:

WATCH STAR WARS TRAILER:

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal said the "Star Wars" series have set a benchmark in the industry in creating a cinematic world, which has also taken references from the real world and its issues.

This phenomenon has been now topped by "Game of Thrones".

"I see enormous parallels between the world of 'Star Wars' and the world of 'Game of Thrones'. 'Game of Thrones' might not exist if not for Star Wars, in the way that this world-building genre (took) science fiction to a new level in the way that Game of Thrones takes fantasy to a new level," the actor said.

"And the way that it represents such concrete realities that we live in, although the irony being that it's science fiction and fantasy," he added.

Besides "The Mandalorian", Pascal will also been seen in "Wonder Woman 1984", alongside Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, among others.

