Chris and Tiffany join hands for a buddy cop action-comedy

By Express News Service

Chris Hemsworth, who is fresh from the success of Avengers Endgame, and Girls Trip fame Tiffany Haddish will be joining hands for an upcoming buddy cop action-comedy, titled Down Under Cover.

The actors will play an unlikely cop duo, who are on a mission to solve a crime. While Hemsworth plays a cop, who goes undercover to solve a series of Casino heists, Haddish plays a lone wolf cop, who intervenes with his course of the investigation.

The film written by Peter Hoare, and produced by the Thematic Entertainment, will be introduced at Cannes by CAA and FilmNation, which will be handling its international sales.

Hemsworth, who is awaiting the release of Men in Black: International and Dhaka, will also be working on the biopic of the well-known wrestler, Hulk Hogan.