James Cameron congratulates Marvel team, calls 'Endgame' the iceberg that sank 'Titanic'

The film is yet to claim the number one slot of the highest earning film ever, which currently belongs to Cameron's 2009 blockbuster 'Avatar', which earned USD 2.78 billion.

Published: 09th May 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of Avengers: Endgame.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Cameron on Thursday compared the phenomenal success of "Avengers: Endgame" to an iceberg after it surpassed the earnings of his 1997 classic "Titanic" at the box office.

"To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!," Cameron wrote in an Instagram post.

He also shared a photo of the Avengers logo rocking Titanic.

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film, which tied up the storylines of 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned USD 2.272 billion in less than two weeks of its release, crossing the USD 2.187 billion haul by "Titanic".

The film is yet to claim the number one slot of the highest earning film ever, which currently belongs to Cameron's 2009 blockbuster "Avatar", which earned USD 2.78 billion.

Cameron's gesture is in complete contrast to his reaction to "Infinity War" where he had said that the world had enough of superhero films and predicted an eventual "Avengers fatigue".

"I'm hoping we're going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process," the director had previously said.

