Home Entertainment English

Netflix's Dead To Me: The art of lying and grieving

A lot of things in the Netflix show follows from Thelma and Louise — the female friendship, the feminist commentary that the show casually tosses in, and the darker turns the narrative takes.

Published: 09th May 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

By  Aditya Shrikrishna
Express News Service

In an early episode of Netflix’s new series Dead To Me, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) develop a phone friendship, as insomnia has wraps its ugly head around them. It’s also the shield that nurtures their relationship. At one point, Jen can sleep only when she knows Judy is on the other end of the line but not speaking. They bond over reruns of The Facts of Life. The Facts of Life, of course, was a TV show set in an all-female boarding school. Female friendships were at the very core of The Facts of Life and so it is in Dead To Me, created by Liz Fieldman and spearheaded mostly by an all-women crew of writers and directors. It won’t be a stretch to say that this particular brand of relationships has been historically misrepresented, bathed in stereotypes, and new age television and cinema are in the process of a course correction. Dead To Me, therefore, comes at an opportune moment, it is sufficiently woke and even if it’s guilty of patting its own back at times, it is a show that could only exist now.

Dead To Me deals with grief and the impenetrable hold it has over us. Jen lost her husband a couple of months ago — in a road accident — a hit and run incident. She meets Judy at a counseling session called Friends of Heaven and, at first, anger is all she’s got — be it during the course of the session or with Judy who seemingly tries to help her children, a wickedly rude teenager and a softer younger son. Nothing in Dead To Me is as it seems. Not even the younger child. Judy is dealing with the aftermath of five miscarriages, the physical and emotional trauma, coupled with an expiring relationship. But at the centre of Dead To Me lies Jen and Judy’s relationship and something far darker — who or what was behind Jen’s husband Ted’s hit and run that resulted in his death?

Jen directly references Kate & Allie, another TV series from the 80s about two women, but a lot of things in the Netflix show follows from Thelma and Louise — the female friendship, the feminist commentary that the show casually tosses in, and the darker turns the narrative takes. Unlike the relationship in the film, Jen and Judy are just about beginning to discover each other, building on their shared grief albeit with their own secrets. The series is like a long road trip with unforeseen experiences and discoveries. Jen and Judy even take a trip along with Friends of Heaven where you can chill at the pool with your margaritas and choose sessions on dealing with your recent widowhood status or about the trauma caused by unsuccessful attempts to enter parenthood. It sounds like the most white, late capitalism thing to do, but Dead To Me is aware of its positioning — it is set in an affluent neighbourhood in upper-class Laguna Beach where Judy’s off and on partner Steve (James Marsden) is a high-flying attorney. During the trip, Jen tries to flirt with a fellow Friends of Heaven member but it is Judy who gets lucky with Nick, somewhat like the Brad Pitt character in Thelma and Louise but with a twist.

Dead To Me begins in great fashion with its comedy sufficiently bookended by its darker undertones, but falls apart under its own weight of secrets and twists. The show inexplicably feels compelled to sign off every latter episode on a cliff-hanger that even poor straight-shooting Nick isn’t spared. A setup like this can feel contrived and it is Judy’s characterisation that is short-changed in service of the ultimate premise the show is heading for. The show’s highlights lie in stolen moments that Jen and Judy share, with a full glass in hand and giving each other the kind of pep talk that a Friends of Heaven counsellor wishes they had come up with. But it is great to see Applegate on screen again, comedy comes naturally to her and watching her deadpan to the challenges of single motherhood is a good enough reason to give the show 
a chance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netflix Dead to Me

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp