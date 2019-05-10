Out of the mouths of stars

By Express News Service

IN 2018, the popular show, American Idol, got a makeover – in the form of three new judges –Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. One thing remains the same – their quest for finding the best talent that America has to offer. Lionel Richie best sums it up saying, “We’re all parents basically. Somewhere along the line, it’s very difficult to tell your child, ‘You can’t be that today. With a little more hard work.’ That’s why coaches work so well. We’re instructors, just coaches to get these kids over the hurdle and to not destroy their dream but at the same time, make it realistic for them.” Team Indulge speaks to the stars and what they are looking for in their next winner.

Katy Perry

What is it like to return for a new season?

Lionel Richie: I was looking forward to it. It took a year for us to all get our feet in the water, if you will. We’re taking the dive now.

Luke Bryan: I’m really happy to do another season and have a season behind me. I know all the steps. I know the right and wrong things to say now. Having a year behind me makes me feel more educated on what is to come.

Ryan Seacrest: Every year when we launch, I’m equally as excited as the first time. It is so much fun to capture the enthusiasm and the talent from all over the nation to put them out there and see what they can do.

What are your thoughts on the contestants

this year?

LR: I hate to say it, but the talent is more incredible than it was last year. And I didn’t think we could beat that. But, I mean, the kids came out of the woodwork. And when I say kids, 15, 16, 17 years old with attitude.

LB: If I see a 16-year-old who wants to be a country singer and they’re playing the piano, playing the guitar way better than me, I feel compelled to go, “You are leaps and bounds ahead of the game from where I was.” I think no matter what, you’re going to be forced to really work hard in entertainment. You’re not going to get out of that. You’re not going to get out of sleepless nights. Watching these kids, watching how they react to sleep deprivation and stuff like that and the stress is a big deal.

Katy Perry: Well, I was really proud of last season especially when we got to the top 10. It was so diverse. There weren’t just people with good voices. There were great people with personalities that had star power. And I’m going to continue to look for that instant identity. It’s not just ‘American singer’. It’s an idol. And for the idol factor you’ve got to have so many different things going for you. That’s what I’m always going to look for.

What is America looking for in these contestants?

RS: I think America wants someone they can root for. They want someone they can relate to. They want a voice that surprises them. They want twists and turns. You don’t know who that is going to be until you get a chance to experience that person. It’s hard to go out and say, “Here’s what we’re looking for.” It really comes to you and when it’s there, it hits you in the face and that’s special.

KP: They’re just looking for someone to stand out, to check all those boxes. I think it’s talent, personality and story. And in that personality is presentation. And the growth. Some people can turn a little bit sour or like change when they come to Hollywood and they lose that vulnerability. They lose that relatability. They lose that connection. I think it’s just people that they feel really connected to.

