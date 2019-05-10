Home Entertainment English

Witness the 'Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience' resumes this September

Symphony orchestras will play score by Emmy winning Ramin Djawadi in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and 17 other cities in the US.

WASHINGTON: Television drama 'Game of Thrones' is nearing its end but for fans, there is more in store with a 'Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience' set for a 20-city amphitheatre tour commencing September 5.

Symphony orchestras will play score by Emmy winning Ramin Djawadi in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and 17 other cities in the US. Notable scenes from throughout the series will be projected on giant screens in "an immersive outdoor concert experience," Variety quoted promoters.

Djawadi will himself lead the orchestra on September 14.

"Having first conceptualized the tour several years ago, Ramin will be reworking and redeveloping the musical and visual elements of the concert to create a brand new, live experience that encompasses fan-favourite pieces from the entirety of 'Game of Thrones."

The "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience" began in 2017 and had a total of 75 arena concerts with a North American tour followed by a tour of Europe in 2018 and a second North American tour in fall 2018.

Live Nation has teamed up with HBO Licensing and Retail to produce the tour. Sale of tickets will begin on May 13.

After the tour kicks off on September 5 in Syracuse, New York, it will move to Toronto, Ontario on the next date. People across Boston, Hartford, Philadelphia, Washington, Virginia Beach, Raleigh, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Rogers, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Irvine, will witness their favourite fantasy drama live.

The tour will end on October 5.

