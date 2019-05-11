'Grave of the Fireflies': An impressive take on the futility of war

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 1988 film 'Grave of the Fireflies', a Japanese animation, directed by Isao Takahata perhaps best portrays the futility of the war which not only destroys the happiness of the families in Japan but also features how the lead characters manage to survive in spite of all odds.

The story opens with Seita, the lead character of the film who recollects the memories of his family along with his dead sister, Setsuko after he reunites with his sister and wander as spirits. The story has been weaved in two layers - reality and illusion.

The movie begins with a flashback of the characters who were alive few months ago. Seita narrates the survival story of his sister and himself after the war which has killed his mother. The director portrays the suffering of the war victims and how they lead their life under difficult circumstances.

Seita chooses to hide his mother's death from his sister, Setsuko, whom he loves a lot. The film also features the bonding between the brother and sister and how Seita handles the situation with maturity.

Based on realism, the film 'Grave of the fireflies' portrays how Seita and his sister, Setsuko spend their days in the wasteland and have to fend for themselves. During this time, Seita also gets to know of his father's death, their last ray of hope. The duo, however, stay happy in spite of all odds but Seita's whole world is crumbled down when Setsuko dies and he is left alone. Though set in 1988, the animation has not failed to deliver the main essence of the story. The characters have played their roles extraordinarily making it relatable.

OVERVIEW

The 1988 film 'Grave of the Fireflies', Japanese animation is directed by Isao Takahata. Based on realism, the film portrays how Seita and his sister, Setsuko have to fend for themselves after they lose their parents in the war.