'Aquaman 2' story has been locked, says Jason Momoa

Published: 11th May 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Aquaman

Jason Momoa-starrer 'Aquaman'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa has revealed that the story for "Aquaman 2" has been locked and he assured his fans that his beloved beard will be back by the time the film starts shooting.

Momoa, 39, recently shaved his famous beard as part of a campaign to raise awareness of pollution and recycling.

During his appearance on "The Ellen Show", the actor gave an update on the much-awaited sequel to his last year's blockbuster "Aquaman".

"I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it's the first time where it's all on Earth. It's combining land and sea, kind of like what I'm doing with this (environmental cause). There's no outside aliens destroying Earth, it's us," Momoa said.

"And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I've been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we've got a locked story, and we're getting into it. And I think it's going to be like in two years or whatever. The beard will be back by then," he added.

Momoa is currently shooting for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune".

The film also stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

