Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield in Tommy Faye biopic

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are all set to star in the biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, with director Michael Showalter on board to helm the project.

Published: 11th May 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Based on the documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was directed by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the film tells the extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain, respectively.

In a textbook rags-to-riches story, Tammy and Jim rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and a theme park in the early 80s, and were, in general, revered for their message of love, acceptance, and prosperity. Tammy was known for her indelible eyelashes and her idiosyncratic singing. However, financial improprieties, rivalry, and sex scandals tore their marriage apart and toppled their carefully-constructed empire.

Jessica Chastain Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye

