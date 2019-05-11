Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Hollywood icon Judy Garland biopic's trailer released

Published: 11th May 2019

Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: First trailer of upcoming Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger as the late actress, has been released by Roadside Attractions.

The film is set to hit theaters on 27 September this year.

The one-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer which released on Friday features Renee, touching down in London for a series of sold-out concerts at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film portrays Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in June 1969, while living in the U.K.

Renee Zellweger revealed in an interview that she involved two hours per day to transform into the Hollywood icon - Judy Garland. The procedure included undergoing hair, makeup application, including contact lenses, wigs, and a near-identical wardrobe.

"It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person. I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them," Zellweger concluded.

