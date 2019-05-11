WATCH | Hollywood icon Judy Garland biopic's trailer released

By ANI

WASHINGTON: First trailer of upcoming Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger as the late actress, has been released by Roadside Attractions.

The film is set to hit theaters on 27 September this year.

The one-minute and twenty-nine-second trailer which released on Friday features Renee, touching down in London for a series of sold-out concerts at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

It is time to go beyond the rainbow! Turn your sound on and enjoy the first trailer for Judy starring Renée Zellweger. #JudyTheFilm, in cinemas October pic.twitter.com/TmNJMuxs5M — Judy (@JudyGarlandFilm) May 10, 2019

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film portrays Judy Garland's final days before she died from an accidental drug overdose at age 47 in June 1969, while living in the U.K.

Renee Zellweger revealed in an interview that she involved two hours per day to transform into the Hollywood icon - Judy Garland. The procedure included undergoing hair, makeup application, including contact lenses, wigs, and a near-identical wardrobe.

"It was such a joy learning about the magnificence of this person. I always admired her. She was so quick and so funny. She could hit the ball back with the best of them," Zellweger concluded.