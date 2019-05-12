Home Entertainment English

Peggy Lipton, 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks' star, dies at 72

Peggy Lipton. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Peggy Lipton, who shot to fame with 1960s ground-breaking TV series "Mod Squad" and featured in the 1990s series "Twin Peaks," has passed away at the age of 72.

She was suffering from cancer.

According to USA Today, the news of her death was confirmed on Saturday by her two daughters, actors Kidada and Rashida Jones, from Lipton's marriage to music producer Quincy Jones.

"We are heartbroken that our beloved mother passed away from cancer today. She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her," the statement read.

The family requested for privacy, adding "we can't put all of our feelings into words right now but we will say: Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us."

Lipton played Julie Barnes, one of a trio of Los Angeles undercover "hippie cops" on the counter-culture "The Mod Squad" with Michael Cole and Clarence Williams III.

The ABC show ran from 1968-1973.

The actor was nominated for Emmys and won a Golden Globe in 1971 for her performance in the series that addressed issues such as the Vietnam War, drugs and domestic violence.

Lipton married music producer Quincy Jones in 1974, and focused on her family and two daughters.

They divorced in 1989.

In the 1990s, she played the role of Norma Jennings in the TV series "Twin Peaks."

She reprised her role in the show's 2017 revival.

She also appeared for a "Mod Squad" reunion in 1979 and made a cameo 20 years later in a movie version of the same that starred Claire Danes (as Julie Barnes), Omar Epps and Giovanni Ribisi.

