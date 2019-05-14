Home Entertainment English

George RR Martin blasts 'absurd' rumours about finishing 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books

The actor also reportedly said that the author has made a deal with "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to put the books on hold.

Published: 14th May 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

George RR Martin | pic: Karolina Webb

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Author George RR Martin has trashed the rumours which claimed that he has finished writing the final two books in the "Song of Ice and Fire" saga but has delayed them so as to give time to its small screen adaptation "Game of Thrones" to conclude peacefully.

According to Entertainment Weekly, multiple reports quoted actor Ian McElhinney, who played Ser Barristan Selmy on the show, as saying that Martin has finished writing "The Winds of Winter" and "A Dream of Spring".

The actor also reportedly said that the author has made a deal with "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to put the books on hold.

"George has already written books six and seven, and as far as he's concerned there only are seven books. But he struck an agreement with David and Dan, the showrunners on the series, that he would not publish the final two books until the series has completed," McElhinney said.

"So if all goes well, in another month or two we might get books six and seven, and I'm intrigued to know how Barristan, for instance, ends up going through those final two books.

READ GOT EPISODE 5 REVIEW HERE

George, I talked to him during season one and he did say to me that Barristan had a very interesting journey.

But unfortunately I didn't get to play all of that, so we'll have to wait and see," he added.

Martin, on his part, has called the reports "absurd" and reiterated that the books are not yet finished.

"No, 'THE WINDS OF WINTER' and 'A DREAM OF SPRING' are not finished.

'DREAM' is not even begun; I am not going to start writing volume seven until I finish volume six. It seems absurd to me that I need to state this.

The world is round, the Earth revolves around the sun, water is wet do I need to say that too? It boggles me that anyone would believe this story, even for an instant.

It makes not a whit of sense.

WATCH EPISODE 6 PROMO:

"Why would I sit for years on completed novels? Why would my publishers, not just here in the US, but all around the world, ever consent to this? They make millions and millions of dollars every time a new Ice & Fire book comes out, as do I.

Delaying makes no sense.

Why would HBO want the books delayed?" Martin wrote on his official blog.

The author said the network and the showrunners never asked him to delay his books.

"The books help create interest in the show, just as the show creates interest in the books. So no, the books are not done. HBO did not ask me to delay them. Nor did David & Dan."

"There is no 'deal' to hold back on the books. I assure you, HBO and David & Dan would both have been thrilled and delighted if 'THE WINDS OF WINTER' had been delivered and published four or five years ago and NO ONE would have been more delighted than me," Martin wrote.

"Game of Thrones" is currently in its final season.

The finale of the HBO drama will air on May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
George RR Martin Game of Thrones Song of Ice and Fire The Winds of Winter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp