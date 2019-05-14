WATCH: Angelina Jolie's wicked look in 'Maleficent: Mistress in Evil' teaser trailer

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The official teaser of Angelina Jolie starrer 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is out and it definitely introduces you to the most wicked villain!

The makers of the Disney film shared the teaser on Tuesday, which stars Jolie as an evil witch.

With the camera moving towards the castle, the one-minute twenty-one-second teaser begins with a narration, "I remember the story, of an evil witch and the princess she cursed to sleep forever."

CHECKOUT: Official teaser 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

As the teaser itself states, 'This is no fairy tale', Jolie looks heinous as she is seen donning a witch's costume which will totally make you hate her. The teaser ends with an evil laugh.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent', where the fans witnessed the events that made the most notorious villain curse a baby Princess Aurora.

Joachim Ronning is directing the film and the story has been written by Linda Woolverton. Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie, and Duncan Henderson are producing the film.

Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira will be executive producing the film.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 18.