Home Entertainment English

WATCH: Angelina Jolie's wicked look in 'Maleficent: Mistress in Evil' teaser trailer

As the teaser itself states, 'This is no fairy tale', Jolie looks heinous as she is seen donning a witch's costume which will totally make you hate her. The teaser ends with an evil laugh.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'. (Photo: YouTube

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The official teaser of Angelina Jolie starrer 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is out and it definitely introduces you to the most wicked villain!

The makers of the Disney film shared the teaser on Tuesday, which stars Jolie as an evil witch.

With the camera moving towards the castle, the one-minute twenty-one-second teaser begins with a narration, "I remember the story, of an evil witch and the princess she cursed to sleep forever."

CHECKOUT: Official teaser 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

As the teaser itself states, 'This is no fairy tale', Jolie looks heinous as she is seen donning a witch's costume which will totally make you hate her. The teaser ends with an evil laugh.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is a sequel to the 2014 film 'Maleficent', where the fans witnessed the events that made the most notorious villain curse a baby Princess Aurora.

Joachim Ronning is directing the film and the story has been written by Linda Woolverton. Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie, and Duncan Henderson are producing the film.

Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira will be executive producing the film.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angelina Jolie Maleficent Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Hollywood Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp