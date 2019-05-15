Home Entertainment English

'GoT' showrunners David Benioff, DB Weiss confirmed as new 'Star Wars' writers

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo are working on the 2022 "Star Wars" movie, which will follow the upcoming "The Rise of Skywalker", Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Tuesday.

Published: 15th May 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

'GoT' showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have been officially confirmed as the writers of the new "Star Wars" film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo are working on the 2022 "Star Wars" movie, which will follow the upcoming "The Rise of Skywalker", Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Tuesday.

Benioff and Weiss were announced as working on a new trilogy of the beloved sci-fi franchise from Lucasfilm last year.

They were identified by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as being a part of discussions over the next decade's slate of "Star Wars" stories.

WATCH Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer:

Last week, Disney announced the dates for its three new "Star Wars" movies being December 16, 2022; December 20, 2024; and December 18, 2026.

Benioff and Weiss at the helm of a "Star Wars" project, following "The Rise of Skywalker", closes the story charted by George Lucas over four decades ago.

The "GoT" showrunners are currently facing heat for below par script writing and poor portrayal of women in the HBO series, whose season finale airs next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hollywood Reporter David Benioff DB Weiss Star Wars Game of Thrones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp