Home Entertainment English

Here is why Lisa Kudrow doesn't watch 'Friends' reruns

The actor played the quirky bohemian Phoebe Buffay in the beloved NBC series, which turns 25 this year.

Published: 15th May 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Lisa Kudrow (L), her character Phoebe (R) (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Friends" alum Lisa Kudrow says she never watches the reruns of the hit 1990s sitcom as she would start judging herself in the show.

The actor played the quirky bohemian Phoebe Buffay in the beloved NBC series, which turns 25 this year.

"I don't watch it if it's on. I might not like myself (on the show), so I'd rather not risk that," Kudrow told Entertainment Tonight.

She also recalled shooting the pilot episode of the show.

WATCH THE TITLE TRACK:

"The pilot. Just how thrilling that was. We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games. It was fun," the 55-year-old actor said.

Last year, "Friends" executive producer Kevin S Bright said the team was painfully close to having an official reunion but it was not meant to be.

Considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, "Friends" continues to enjoy immense popularity even today through various reruns on the television.

Also featuring Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, the show ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lisa Kudrow Friends Phoebe Buffay Chandler Bing Friends tv show

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp