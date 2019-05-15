Home Entertainment English

Peter Jackson turned down Aquaman twice

WB approached James Wan, whose Aquaman released last December becoming the biggest grossing film for DCEU. 

By Express News Service

Peter Jackson has revealed in a recent interview that he was approached twice to direct DC’s Aquaman and he turned it down both times. The Lord of the Rings director said he was asked by WB if he was a fan of Aquaman and he had indicated that he was not. Six months later, he was approached again, this time by Kevin Tsujihara, the former CEO of Warner Bros to which he said, “I already told you this. I’m not a superhero guy.”

WB approached James Wan, whose Aquaman released last December becoming the biggest grossing film for DCEU.  Aquaman 2 is scheduled for a December 2022 release.

