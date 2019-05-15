Toy Story 4 to be the last Pixar sequel

By Express News Service

Longtime producer Mark Nielsen has confirmed that Pixar isn’t working on any sequel aside from Toy Story 4. In recent years, the studio has been accused of prioritising building existing franchises over newer creative stories. Aside from Inside Out, Coco and The Good Dinosaur, the studio has been mired in sequels - Monsters University, Finding Dory, Cars 3, Incredibles 2 and now Toy Story 4.

Mark Nielsen says there’s “a lot of optimism about the future of the studio” since Docter, the Oscar-winning director of Up and Inside Out, was named Pixar’s chief creative officer. “He’s looking out for the new voices and loading up the development pool. It’s all original films after this one.”

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4, which has 8 credited writers, is currently scheduled for release on

June 21. Pixar’s next movie after this is Onward, written and directed by Dan Scanlan (Monsters University) to be released on March 6, 2020