Home Entertainment English

Toy Story 4 to be the last Pixar sequel

Longtime producer Mark Nielsen has confirmed that Pixar isn’t working on any sequel aside from Toy Story 4.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Toy Story 4.

By Express News Service

Longtime producer Mark Nielsen has confirmed that Pixar isn’t working on any sequel aside from Toy Story 4. In recent years, the studio has been accused of prioritising building existing franchises over newer creative stories. Aside from Inside Out, Coco and The Good Dinosaur, the studio has been mired in sequels - Monsters University, Finding Dory, Cars 3, Incredibles 2 and now Toy Story 4.

Mark Nielsen says there’s “a lot of optimism about the future of the studio” since Docter, the Oscar-winning director of Up and Inside Out, was named Pixar’s chief creative officer. “He’s looking out for the new voices and loading up the development pool. It’s all original films after this one.”

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4, which has 8 credited writers, is currently scheduled for release on
June 21. Pixar’s next movie after this is Onward, written and directed by Dan Scanlan (Monsters University) to be released on March 6, 2020

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mark Nielsen Toy Story 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp