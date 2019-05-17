Home Entertainment English

Shah Rukh Khan to be guest on David Letterman's talk show

SRK

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear in David Letterman's upcoming season of his Netflix talk show. The actor has already shot for the episode.

King Khan, who will soon be making an appearance on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', shared the news with his fans in a tweet praising the host, Letterman.

"No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan. Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir," Khan wrote alongside a picture he shared on Twitter.

The 72-year old host also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan indicating "a great conversation on its way." "Even more great conversation is on its way. Shah Rukh Khan will sit down with Dave in a new special for Netflix, coming soon," Letterman wrote as a caption.

David Letterman had earlier interviewed guests like Barack Obama, MalalaYousafzai, and George Clooney.

The upcoming season of the much-famed show will premiere on May 31 on Netflix. 

