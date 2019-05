By Express News Service

Filmmaker James Gunn says he loves Brightburn as it offers a new take on the superhero genre. “I love this film because it is an entirely new take on the superhero genre,” Gunn said in a statement.

Gunn has backed Brightburn with his production company, Troll Court Entertainment. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in the country on May 24.

“It is something we have never seen before. It’s a superhero movie with a horror angle. The film is directed by David Yarovesky.