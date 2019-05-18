By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, who recently became parents to a baby boy, have finally revealed the name of their latest family member.

After North, Saint, and Chicago, the new parents have chosen a rather unique name for their baby boy- Psalm West!

Almost a week after welcoming son through surrogacy, Kardashian shared the first photo of the baby in the form of a text conversation with husband West.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared a screenshot of her chat with West and captioned the same with the name of the newborn. She wrote, "Psalm West."

The text in the image read, "Beautiful Mother's Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Kim and Kayne earlier used a surrogate with Chicago. A few days ago, Kardashian also shared pictures from her CBD-themed baby shower.

She also termed her newborn to be the calmest amongst all in the caption. "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she wrote.

The new parents will soon be celebrating their five-year anniversary and Kim seems to be super excited about it.

Kardashian also shared an image with husband West. She is seen dressed in a white mermaid wedding gown while West is seen in an elegant Black suit. She captioned the picture as, "5 years and 4 kids life couldn't be better! *anniversary coming so soon."