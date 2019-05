By IANS

WASHINGTON: "The Vampire Diaries" fame star Nina Dobrev is being slammed by a slew of social media users for expressing her views against the Alabama abortion bill.

After the Alabama state Senate passed the "most restrictive abortion bill in the US" earlier this week that could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison, Dobrev took to social media to condemn the decision.

She posted a photograph on her Instagram, which read: "Men should not be making laws about women's body".