Cole Sprouse, Alexandra Shipp join 'Silk Road' cast

It follows a criminal mastermind, Ross Ulbricht, a convicted American darknet market operator and narcotics trafficker, best known for creating and running the 'Silk Road' website.

Cole Sprouse, and Alexandra Shipp

By Express News Service

Alexandra Shipp (X-men: Apocalyspe fame) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale fame) have joined the ensemble cast of the crime thriller, Silk Road. Darrell Britt-Gibson and Jimmi Simpson are also joining the film, which based on David Kushner’s 2014 article ‘Dead End on Silk Road’.

It follows a criminal mastermind, Ross Ulbricht, a convicted American darknet market operator and narcotics trafficker, best known for creating and running the ‘Silk Road’ website from 2011 until his arrest in 2013.  

Silk Road is produced by Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby via the High Frequency Entertainment banner, Alex Orlovsky and Elika Portnoy for Mutressa Movies, and David Hyman and Stephen Gans on behalf of Perfect Season Productions.

Peter Flinckenberg has been signed as the director of photography, along with Richard Sherman as the production designer, and Greg O’Bryant as the editor.  The film is expected to go on floors next month.

Silk Road will also feature Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

