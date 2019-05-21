Home Entertainment English

The Mummy actor joins horror film Lair

 Lair also features Katarina Cas, Julian Kostov, Alexandra Gilbreath and Jen Brister in important roles.   Adam Ethan Crow is writing and directing the film which has been produced by Ditto Films.   

Published: 21st May 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

John Hannah. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The Mummy actor John Hannah, will be reuniting with his co-stars from the hit franchise once again.
Corey Johnson and Oded Fehr, who had previously shared screen space with the actor in The Mummy, will be a part of a new horror film titled, Lair.

According to sources, the film is based on a story of an LGBT family which faces the after-effects of a self-proclaimed occult expert Dr Steven Caramore’s (Corey Johnson) attempt to disprove claims of supernatural activity. 

The actors are expected to start shooting for the film later this year.

 Lair also features Katarina Cas, Julian Kostov, Alexandra Gilbreath and Jen Brister in important roles.  
Adam Ethan Crow is writing and directing the film which has been produced by Ditto Films. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Mummy Lair Corey Johnson Oded Fehr John Hannah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp