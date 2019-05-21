The Mummy actor joins horror film Lair

By Express News Service

The Mummy actor John Hannah, will be reuniting with his co-stars from the hit franchise once again.

Corey Johnson and Oded Fehr, who had previously shared screen space with the actor in The Mummy, will be a part of a new horror film titled, Lair.

According to sources, the film is based on a story of an LGBT family which faces the after-effects of a self-proclaimed occult expert Dr Steven Caramore’s (Corey Johnson) attempt to disprove claims of supernatural activity.

The actors are expected to start shooting for the film later this year.

Lair also features Katarina Cas, Julian Kostov, Alexandra Gilbreath and Jen Brister in important roles.

Adam Ethan Crow is writing and directing the film which has been produced by Ditto Films.

