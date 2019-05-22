Home Entertainment English

Emilia Clarke studied Hitler for 'Game of Thrones' finale speech

In the early minutes of the HBO series' final episode, Daenerys addresses an assembled horde of her Unsullied and Dothraki warriors in the fictitious High Valerian and Dothraki languages.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke, who lives in Northern Ireland, said she was a nervous wreck ahead of shooting the scene and spent innumerable hours practising her lines. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Emilia Clarke says she studied dictators and powerful world leaders, one of them being Adolf Hitler, for her last speech as Daenerys Targaryen in the season finale of "Game of Thrones".

"In giving all these speeches in fake languages, I watched a lot of videos of - now it seems funny - dictators and powerful leaders speaking a different language to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the language.

"And you can! You absolutely can understand what Hitler's f***ing saying, these single-focus orators speaking a foreign language," Clarke told Variety.

The actor, who lives in Northern Ireland, said she was a nervous wreck ahead of shooting the scene and spent innumerable hours practising her lines.

"This speech meant so much to me. I was so worried that I was going to f*** it up. I stayed up so late every night for like two months. I said it to my cooker, I said it to my fridge.

"I said it to all of Belfast out my window! Well, the window was closed because I didn't want people to think I was actually barking mad," she said.

 

