Taylor Swift shuts down question about turning 30

The singer, who turns a year older this December, was asked if it were a milestone moment for her when it comes to settling down, getting married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn and starting a family.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift shut down a sexist question about turning 30 during an interview with a German radio station.

"I really doubt men get asked the same question when they turn 30. So I'm not going to answer that question now," Swift pointed out to RTL station, as quoted by Billboard.

However, the singer went on to shed some light into how she believes her 30s would be better than her 20s.

"I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties.

"And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes," she said.

Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn

