Charles Dance aka Tywin Lannister 'confused' about 'Game of Thrones' finale

The 72-year-old actor, who played the scheming Tywin Lannister on the epic fantasy show, was underwhelmed to see some major characters left alive.

Published: 27th May 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: It's not just fans but also "Game of Thrones" star Charles Dance who is "confused" about the way the season finale unfolded for the hit HBO series.

"I was confused. I have watched as much as I can. I wanted to know what was happening to these characters We come to the big last series, we come to the very end and I thought, 'Hmm, OK.'"

"There's little Arya going off on a cruise somewhere, poor Jon's gone back up north, beyond the wall and then there is Tyrion. And all the people left alive are sort of sat around the table going, 'So well, what are we going to do now, shall we have a cup of tea or something?' And I thought, 'Ah, I don't know'," Dance told "Good Morning Britain" hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway.

ALSO READ | 'Game of Thrones' writer reveals one dead character was supposed to live

When Garraway asked if wanted Tyrion to be crowned king, the veteran actor said, "Me personally, yes."

Shephard added that would have been a "brilliant ending", Dance agreed, saying, "It would."

It was after all Bran Stark, The Three-Eyed Raven, who was chosen the ruler of Westeros by lords and ladies.

"GoT" showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss were heavily criticised by ardent fans for sudden changes in character arcs and poor portrayal of its female characters, especially Daenerys Targaryen's in the final season.

Dance's Tywin was killed by his son, Tyrion (played by Peter Dinklage), in the fourth season of the show..

