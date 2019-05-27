Home Entertainment English

Disney India donates Rs 2 crore to Fani cyclone relief in Odisha

The donation will support disaster response and provide assistance to those in need through Save the Children in India.

Damaged structures and trees are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Disney in India donated Rs 2 crore on Monday to aid relief and recovery efforts in areas impacted by cyclone Fani in Odisha.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by this severe cyclonic storm Fani.

The families and communities impacted by this devastating calamity need our support as they begin to rebuild," Sanjay Gupta, Country Manager, Star and Disney India, said in a statement.

"Through our contribution, we hope to help the families affected as they recover from this cyclone," Gupta added.

With this aid, Save the Children in India will provide affected families with critical shelter, basic needs and also work in cyclone shelters and temporary camps.

In August 2018, Disney and Star India came forward to extend support during Kerala floods, the release said.

Disney India Save the Children in India Fani

