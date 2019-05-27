Supernatural : Season 14 more personal, emotional

By Express News Service

The very first episode of Supernatural — a dark fantasy show about two brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings — might have aired in 2015, but their adventures have managed to keep the audience hooked, a whopping 14 seasons later, too. One of the major contributing factors, both critics and audience agree, has been the great production value as well as the writing on the show.

Robert Singer, the executive producer, director and occasional writer on the show, has been one of the pillars, responsible for the success of Supernatural. Known for his work in the series Reasonable Doubts and Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Singer also holds the merit of having a character, Bobby Singer, named after him on the show. Excerpts from a chat with Singer on what to expect from Season 14 of Supernatural.

What excites you the most about this season?

The storytelling involves more personal stories about the guys, which is the storytelling I love the most. Years ago,( show creator) Eric Kripke and I were at a Comic-Con panel where one of the questions asked was, “What’s your favorite scene from Supernatural?” Eric said, “What makes the show good is that Bob cares about those stories and I care about the horror.” In that sense, we will always have the horror – but I always latch onto anything that deals with things on a more interpersonal and emotional level.

What can you reveal about the darker tones of Season 14?

This season will be less broad in scope than last year and a little more emotional. It will be more contained, too. We left a lot of emotional stories hanging at the end of Season 13. We want to take our time to play out those stories as fully as they deserve to be played out.

What can fans expect from the 300th episode in particular?

It is going to be a love letter to the fans. It will focus on the guys’ life outside of what you see every week in the show.