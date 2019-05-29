Jack Whitehall to star in Clifford, the Big Red Dog adaptation

By Express News Service

Actor-comedian Jack Whitehall is set to star in the film adaptation of classic children’s book Clifford, the Big Red Dog.The film, produced by Paramount Pictures, will be led by child actor Darby Camp, best known for starring in Big Little Lies.

The book series, penned by Norman Bridwell, follows the misadventures of a giant red dog and his owner, a girl named Emily Elizabeth. The film, to be directed by Walt Becker, will see Emily (Darby Camp), who is struggling to fit in at home and at school, discover a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend.

When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City.Jay Scherick, David Ronn, Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin have worked on the film’s script. The project is set to go on floors next month in New York City. It will be produced by Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese.