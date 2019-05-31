Home Entertainment English

Batman  writer Tom King to work with Ava DuVernay on DC Comics superhero film

Batman and Mister Miracle comic book writer Tom King has been signed to co-write the screenplay for DC Comics superhero film New Gods with Ava DuVernay.

Tom King

By Express News Service

Batman and Mister Miracle comic book writer Tom King has been signed to co-write the screenplay for DC Comics superhero film New Gods with Ava DuVernay. The latter will direct the Warner Bros film.
Created by Jack Kirby in the 1970s, the New Gods comprises a veritable pantheon of characters and some of DC Comics’ most complex and epic mythology.

DuVernay also gave a shout-out to King on Twitter.Last week, DC announced King was leaving the Batman comic in December in order to write a Batman/Catwoman miniseries, to be launched in January.
The Eisner-winning writer’s other comics credits include Omega Men (DC), The Sheriff of Babylon, and The Vision.

