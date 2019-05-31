Home Entertainment English

Hillary Clinton to launch her film, TV production firm

Published: 31st May 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton are in negotiations to come up with their own film and TV production company. Hillary and Chelsea are likely to explore the idea of launching a film and television production company and they will focus on stories that revolve around women.

Hillary Clinton

This is not the first time that Hillary is stepping into the entertainment world. Last year, she signed on to executive produce with Steven Spielberg to adapt author Elaine Weiss’ The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote into a TV show.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have also formed their own film and TV production company - Higher Ground. They even signed a deal with online streaming platform Netflix and announced that they are working on seven projects, including three features and four TV series.

Comments

