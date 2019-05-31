Home Entertainment English

Marc Webb in talks with Disney for Snow White live-action film  

Marc Webb is in negotiations with Disney to helm the live-action remake of Snow White.

Published: 31st May 2019 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 11:05 AM

By Express News Service

The 44-year-old director, best known for films such as 500 Days of Summer, Amazing Spider-Man series and Gifted, is the top contender for the project.Erin Cressida Wilson, the screenwriter of The Girl on the Train, is also in talks to board the project as a writer.

La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are working on new songs.
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney’s first animated feature film when it released in 1937. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was a big success for the studio and won an honorary Oscar at the 11th Academy Awards.

