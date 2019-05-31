Schwarzenegger to star in Stan Lee’s animated series Superhero Kindergarten 

By Express News Service

Schwarzenegger will lend his voice to Arnold Armstrong, who is an average gym teacher before he gets superpowers when the earth passes through the ionic dust left in the wake of a mysterious comet to become Captain Courage, one of Earth’s greatest protectors.

However, after a battle with his arch nemesis, Dr Superior, he expends all of his powers in defeating his foe, and is forced to end his career as Captain Courage — until a massive explosion of super-energy particles come raining down and rumours of super-powered children begin surfacing. Now, he serves as a kindergarten teacher who secretly trains the new generation of young superheroes.

This is one of the final projects created by Lee prior to his death last November. It is a co-production between Genius Brands, Lee’s POW! Entertainment and Schwarzenegger’s Oak Productions with the actor also serving as co-executive producer.

Schwarzenegger, in a statement, said it is an honour to work on the series and help carry on Lee’s creative legacy. “Not only does Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten feature comedy and action, but there are many valuable lessons to be learned along the way! Of particular pride to me is the fact that I am not only teaching kids to use their superpowers, but I am also imparting valuable lessons to kids worldwide about the importance of health, exercise, and nutrition,” he added.