Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga's next film to be crime thriller based on fashion dynasty Gucci

The film will dive into the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

Published: 02nd November 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actress Lady Gaga

Singer-actress Lady Gaga (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Singer Lady Gaga is once again returning to the silver screen with her next crime thriller film based on Gucci family fashion dynasty.

The film will dive into the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci.

The 33-year-old singer will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. The real-life story of the Gucci family is very sorted and far from the idyllic glitz and glam lifestyle of the iconic fashion company itself. Patrizia was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination in front of his office in 1995. She served 18 years in prison and was released in 2016, reported E-News.

The film will be based on the book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

This is Lady Gaga's first major role since her critically acclaimed performance in the 2018 film 'A Star Is Born.' The singer was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar and won one for Best Song for the chart-topping track 'Shallow' from the film. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lady Gaga Guccio Gucci
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp