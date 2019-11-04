Home Entertainment English

Here is why Sarah Hyland is on a happy high

Sarah Hyland, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease, recently underwent a transplant in 2017, and has been quite vocal about her health battles.

Published: 04th November 2019

Sarah Hyland

Hollywood actress Sarah Hyland (File | AP)

By Express News Service

Sarah Hyland is on a happy high. Not only did her character Hayley Dunphy on the show Modern Family just became a mother, presenting a whole new arc to her character, but on the personal front, Hyland recently got engaged to Wells Adams (of The Bachelorette fame). Hyland, who suffers from a chronic kidney disease, recently underwent a transplant in 2017, and has been quite vocal about her health battles.

“You have to actively stay positive. It can take a toll on your mental health and your body, but as long as you surround yourself with the right people and stay positive. But I’m good,” says the 28-year-old star.

As the final season of Modern Family airs, we spoke with Hyland about her health battles, what to expect from Season 11 of the show, and more. 

In the latest season, your character has twin babies. Did you like working with the little babies?

I do. Normally, actors in show business are like, I don’t work with babies and animals. I love working with babies! They smell so good.

Of all the ‘parent characters’, which parenting style is your character Haley most likely to adopt?

I feel everyone’s opinion will probably be that, she would be more like Gloria – fashionable and cool. But think about Claire – a young girl with a child. She was a dung-ball and a lot like Hayley, so I think it would be great for the story if Hayley kind of turns into her mom. After all, who doesn’t turn into their mother.

(Modern Family airs Saturdays, 7.00 pm on Star World.)

