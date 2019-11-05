Home Entertainment English

Daniel Craig wants Phoebe Waller-Bridge onto Bond and we can't agree more

It was reported that Craig was the one who brought Waller-Bridge onboard the film.

Published: 05th November 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Full winners - Emmy Awards 2019 - in photos

Phoebe Waller-Bridge emerged a triple winner at Emmys 2019 as the writer-actor took home the prize for lead actress in a comedy series, best comedy series and best comedy writing for her very personal dark comedy 'Fleabag'. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Daniel Craig dismissed a reporter's suggestion that "Fleabag" creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie "No Time to Die" and make it more inclusive.

The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the fifth and final time, got furious during an interview with The Sunday Times when the question was posed to him.

"Look, we're having a conversation about Phoebe's gender here, which is f****ing ridiculous. She's a great writer. Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond?" he asked.

It was reported that Craig was the one who brought Waller-Bridge onboard the film.

"No Time to Die" script was penned by director Cary Fukunaga and screenwriter Scott Z Burns.

They had expanded from an early draft written by former Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

Bond films have long been criticised for objectifying women, something that critics believe has kept the franchise out of tune from modern times.

However, Craig declined to answer the question, saying he did not want to have that conversation.

"I know where you're going, but I don't actually want to have that conversation. I know what you're trying to do, but it's wrong. It's absolutely wrong. She's a f***ing great writer. One of the best English writers around. I said, Can we get her on the film? That's where I came from".

"She's just brilliant. I had my eye on her ever since the first 'Fleabag,' and then I saw 'Killing Eve' and what she did with that, and just wanted her voice. It is so unique we are very privileged to have her on board".

Waller-Bridge, who has emerged as something of an international feminist icon with the success of "Fleabag", previously also dismissed the suggestion that her hiring would change the way Bond is portrayed.

"There's been a lot of talk about whether or not (the Bond franchise) is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women. I think that's b*****ks. I think he's absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn't have to. He needs to be true to this character," she had said.

"No Time to Die" is slated for a release in the UK on April 3 and in the US on April 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp