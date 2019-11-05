'Father, Actor, Pickle Expert': Matthew McConaughey joins Instagram on his 50th birthday

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Matthew McConaughey made his debut on Instagram on his 50th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated his special day on November 4, shared the update with his fans and followers on Twitter.

"Born November the 4th 1969, got my dad's name the very same day.

But not until I turned 50, today, did I become @officiallymcconaughey.

That's my Instagram handle.

See you there," McConaughey says in the video clip on the microblogging site.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor later posted a video on Instagram, admitting he was "nervous" about joining the social media platform.

"Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I'm a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue.

"I'm not sure I want to have the dialogue.

But I've learned that you gotta have the dialogue, too," he says in the other clip.

McConaughey, in the Instagram video, says he wants to inspire his followers and have "fun".

"I'm looking forward to sharing who I am with you, I'm looking forward to seeing if who I am translates, if what I want to share translates, if it tickles your funny bone, if it makes you think a second, if it makes your heart swell up a little bit, if it makes you take a quiet moment for a walk and go, 'I have to check in with the M and the E' -- hopefully all of those things." he says.

His Insta bio reads: "Husband. Father. Actor.Minister of Culture. Professor. Creative Director. AustinFC. JKLivin.Pickle Expert."

McConaughey has already amassed over 609k followers.