Is Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant?

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Internet can rest now as Keanu Reeves has found love in business partner Alexandra Grant.

The 55-year-old actor recently stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala. The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.

For the occasion, Reeves opted for an all-black suit, while Grant, 46, looked resplendent in a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline.

Reeves and Grant have known each other for quite some time. In 2011, the two collaborated for Reeves' book "Ode to Happiness", that the actor had penned while the illustration was done by Grant.

Five years later, they again worked together on Keanu's follow-up book "Shadows" and later launched the publishing house X Artists' Books.

Reeves has mostly been coy about his private life and has never addressed or talked about his relationships in the press.

The actor had emerged as Internet's favourite boyfriend early in 2019 with his Stephen Colbert's appearance where his profound response on death left the TV host and the social media stumped.

Colbert had asked, "What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?" To which the actor had replied, "I know that the ones who love us will miss us.

" Reeves has stayed as a pop culture darling and something that he successfully parodied in Ali Wong's "Always Be My Maybe".