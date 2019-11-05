Home Entertainment English

Is Keanu Reeves dating Alexandra Grant?

The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet.

Published: 05th November 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made their way down the red carpet holding hands. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Internet can rest now as Keanu Reeves has found love in business partner Alexandra Grant.

The 55-year-old actor recently stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala. The rumoured couple were all smiles while holding hands as they made their way down the carpet. They happily posed for the shutterbugs.

For the occasion, Reeves opted for an all-black suit, while Grant, 46, looked resplendent in a navy blue gown with a plunging neckline.

Reeves and Grant have known each other for quite some time. In 2011, the two collaborated for Reeves' book "Ode to Happiness", that the actor had penned while the illustration was done by Grant.

Five years later, they again worked together on Keanu's follow-up book "Shadows" and later launched the publishing house X Artists' Books.

Reeves has mostly been coy about his private life and has never addressed or talked about his relationships in the press.

The actor had emerged as Internet's favourite boyfriend early in 2019 with his Stephen Colbert's appearance where his profound response on death left the TV host and the social media stumped.

Colbert had asked, "What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?" To which the actor had replied, "I know that the ones who love us will miss us.

" Reeves has stayed as a pop culture darling and something that he successfully parodied in Ali Wong's "Always Be My Maybe".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keanu Reeves Alexandra Grant
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp