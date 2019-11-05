Michael Douglas confirms his return for 'Ant-Man 3'

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Michael Douglas has confirmed that he will be reprising his role of Dr Hank Pym in the third part of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man series, which will once again feature Paul Rudd playing the titular role.

Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two installments will be helming the new film too.

Michael Douglas confirmed the news in an interview with a famous entertainment website and added that the film will go on floors in January 2021.

Besides Douglas and Rudd, Evangeline Lilly is also expected to reprise her role of Hope van Dyne aka Wasp. The film will likely release in 2022.