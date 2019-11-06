Sandra Bullock to play ex-convict in Nora Fingscheidt’s film

By Express News Service

Actress Sandra Bullock will star in an untitled drama about the life of an ex-convict. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the film will release on Netflix.

The story follows Bullock’s character, who is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime.

She re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past mistakes. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister.

ALSO READ: Sandra Bullock teared up talking to 'Black Panther' cast

The film marks the second collaboration between Bullock and Netflix following the hugely successful thriller Bird Box.

Fingschedit made her directorial debut with the film Systemsprenger (System Crasher), which premiered at the 2019 International Berlin Film Festival, where she won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for new perspectives in cinema.

Since then the movie has nabbed 24 international awards and was selected as Germany’s international feature film entry for the 2020 Academy Awards.