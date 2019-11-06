Home Entertainment English

'The Batman' casts Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell to play The Penguin

Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman villains.

Andy Serkis will play Bruce Wayne/ Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell is set to portray the DC villain, The Penguin.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell are in talks to join Matt Reeves' "The Batman", featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role.

ALSO READ: 80 years of Batman

Serkis is reuniting with Reeves after "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014) and "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017).

The actor earlier played the villain Klaue in 2018's "Black Panther" for Marvel Studios.

"The Batman" also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

The film is being billed as a grounded take on the Dark Knight and will feature many of Batman villains.

Reeves is directing the Warner Bros/DC film from his own script.

He is also attached to produce with Dylan Clark.

"The Batman" will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

