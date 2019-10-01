Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, returns to WWE Smackdown for Fox debut

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is taking a trip back to WWE.

The 47-year-old actor has announced that he will be returning to the entertainment sport for the debut of "WWE Smackdown" on Fox TV on Friday.

Johnson shared the news on Twitter.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

Johnson, who became a worldwide star in the sports industry in the 2000s, last appeared on "Smackdown" in 2013.