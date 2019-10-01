Home Entertainment English

Grammy-winning opera singer Jessye Norman passes away

Opera singer Jessye Norman's mother and grandmother were pianists, her father a singer, and she grew up singing in church.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Grammy-winning opera singer Jessye Norman

Grammy-winning opera singer Jessye Norman (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Jessye Norman, a heralded soprano opera singer who won four Grammy Awards and the National Medal of Arts, is no more. She was 74, according to a statement from a representative for her family.

Norman died in New York Monday morning from septic shock and multi-organ failure secondary to complications of a spinal cord injury she had sustained in 2015, according to the statement, reports variety.com.

"We are so proud of Jessye's musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy. We are equally proud of her humanitarian endeavours addressing matters such as hunger, homelessness, youth development, and arts and culture education," read a statement from her family.

Norman was raised in a musical family. Her mother and grandmother were pianists, her father a singer, and she grew up singing in church. She was awarded a scholarship to Howard University in Washington, D.C. and studied voice there, progressing after graduation in 1967 to the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore and the University of Michigan.

She made her operatic debut as Elisabeth in Richard Wagner's Tannhäuser in 1969 in Berlin and went on to perform prominent roles, including the title role in "Aïda" in productions in Berlin and Milan, the role of Cassandra in Hector Berlioz's "Les Troyens," and at the Metropolitan Opera in Arnold Schoenberg's "Erwartung," among many others.

She performed the work of many composers throughout her career - including Schubert, Mahler, Wagner, Brahms, Satie and others - and by the 1980s was widely recognised as one of the leading sopranos in the world.

In 2002, she performed "America the Beautiful" at a service unveiling two columns of light at the site of the former World Trade Center, honouring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the following year partnered with the Rachel Longstreet Foundation to open the Jessye Norman School of the Arts for economically disadvantaged students in her hometown of Augusta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jessye Norman Jessye Norman death
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp